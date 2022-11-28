Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

DUKE stock opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £143.01 million and a PE ratio of 570.83. The company has a current ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 25.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.28. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

