Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.43) to GBX 270 ($3.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 276 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a research note on Friday.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

