Dodge & Cox Purchases 1,380,282 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.07% of DISH Network worth $712,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $15.68. 33,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

