Dodge & Cox Has $531.69 Million Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,998,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,300 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 11.62% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $531,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Shares of TV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 97,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,529. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.