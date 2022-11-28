Dodge & Cox Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,284,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566,224 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.3% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.25% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $4,829,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.27. 240,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,513,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

