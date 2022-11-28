Dodge & Cox Buys 18,569,368 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,844,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $197,818,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %
GE stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.11. 22,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.