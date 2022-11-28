Dodge & Cox Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,339,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

REGN stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $747.21. 4,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $728.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.