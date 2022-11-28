Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,921. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.