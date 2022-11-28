Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, an increase of 467,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,554,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Locations Stock Performance

Digital Locations stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,891. Digital Locations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get Digital Locations alerts:

Digital Locations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.