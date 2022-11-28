Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, an increase of 467,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,554,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digital Locations Stock Performance
Digital Locations stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,891. Digital Locations has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Digital Locations Company Profile
