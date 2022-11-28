DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $116.03 million and $2.57 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,172.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00446931 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00026324 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00116346 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00827322 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001717 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00663584 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006191 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00242727 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,830,368,889 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
