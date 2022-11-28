DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of DHB Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DHB Capital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHB Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,671. DHB Capital has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.