Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,325

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($26.61) to GBX 2,325 ($27.49) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.61) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($27.79) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($29.56) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,294.17 ($27.13).

Trading Up 1.2 %

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,126 ($25.14) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,025.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,908.43. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($25.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £20.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.48.

Increases Dividend



The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.29%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

