Dero Price Hits $3.79 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.54 million and approximately $107,005.44 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00023371 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,219.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00456399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00119188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00831466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00678510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00258535 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,068,292 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.