Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,696,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474,709 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.80% of Dell Technologies worth $956,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $44.04. 24,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,676. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

