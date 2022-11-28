DEI Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, DEI has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $16,914.32 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00452147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00018080 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

