Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 2,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,284,164 shares of company stock worth $25,907,340. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
