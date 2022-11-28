Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 2,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,284,164 shares of company stock worth $25,907,340. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,888,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

