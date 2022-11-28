Dawn Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.95 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $41.19 million and $5.95 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.51 or 0.07506762 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00484287 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.69 or 0.29456628 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.