Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Data Knights Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,307,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 73.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 838,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $135,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 74.5% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKDCA remained flat at $10.44 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

