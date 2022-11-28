Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77.53 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003975 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $341.82 million and approximately $77.53 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.