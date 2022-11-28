CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

CSX has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.02 on Monday. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 35.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,386,000 after buying an additional 843,223 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in CSX by 195.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 904,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 598,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

