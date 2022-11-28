Crypto International (CRI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Crypto International token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002700 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $281,790.66 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto International has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.53736883 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $233,745.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

