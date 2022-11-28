Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71,658.44

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00014896 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $77.66 million and $71,658.44 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
