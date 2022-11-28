Critical Comparison: AdTheorent (ADTH) & Its Rivals

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AdTheorent to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.05% -19.84% -7.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.87 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -35.98

AdTheorent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AdTheorent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 742 3855 9111 259 2.64

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 199.15%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 42.01%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

AdTheorent peers beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

