Critical Analysis: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 7.25% 10.74% 6.68%

Volatility and Risk

Aspyra has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.35 $134.44 million $0.43 43.14

This table compares Aspyra and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Aspyra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aspyra and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 1 4 0 2.50

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Aspyra.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Aspyra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

