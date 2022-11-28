Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 4,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 268,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,425.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,597,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,086,834.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,103.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,425.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,597,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,086,834.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,313,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

