Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 4,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 268,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Cricut Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.