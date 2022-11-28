Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.60) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 337.50 ($3.99).

LON CRST opened at GBX 230.20 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 379.80 ($4.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £591.43 million and a PE ratio of -1,151.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.52.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 85,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($229,159.28). In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold purchased 10,750 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,388.91). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($229,159.28). Insiders acquired a total of 115,750 shares of company stock worth $25,338,000 in the last 90 days.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

