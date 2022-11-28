Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,615 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 6.31% of Credicorp worth $603,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627,877 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 42,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 462,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 3,882.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BAP traded down $3.84 on Monday, hitting $149.64. 8,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

