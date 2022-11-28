CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,465 shares.The stock last traded at $125.00 and had previously closed at $123.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $888.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.79.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRA International by 2,174.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

