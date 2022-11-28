Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$351,362.46 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,385,445 shares in the company, valued at C$47,081,359.98.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$565,285.00.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$3,608,400.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$450,825.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$182,080.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$178,920.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$480,725.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00.
Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance
Shares of CMMC traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,173. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.79 million and a PE ratio of 13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
