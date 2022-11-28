Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

About Copa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $3,435,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.