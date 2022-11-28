Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,100.00 in Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cory Reid purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at C$1,039,020.90.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.04. 945,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.04.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.17.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.