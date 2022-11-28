Continuum Finance Price Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $41,593.13 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

