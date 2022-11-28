Consolidated Planning Corp Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after buying an additional 326,496 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.67. 337,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,895,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.