Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,821 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.
Shares of TGT traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,353. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
