Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.45. 4,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eaton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

