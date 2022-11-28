Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000. Caterpillar comprises about 1.6% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

