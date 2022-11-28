Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 196,466 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 221.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,844. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

