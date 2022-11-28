Condor Capital Management Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

LHX traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.20. 5,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,975. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average of $232.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

