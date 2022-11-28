Condor Capital Management Sells 380 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,869 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,127,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.94. 94,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,106. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

