Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 637,237 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

