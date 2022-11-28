Condor Capital Management Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $401.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

