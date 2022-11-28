Condor Capital Management Grows Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.70% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.14.

