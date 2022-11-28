Condor Capital Management Buys Shares of 44,138 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.19. 538,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,179,824. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

