Condor Capital Management Buys 670 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,558,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 335,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.28. 9,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

