Condor Capital Management Buys 4,171 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.6% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,794. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.