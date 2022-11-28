Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 15,948 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.82. 21,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,846. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35.

