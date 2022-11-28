Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 733,015 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.