Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,291,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $252.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

