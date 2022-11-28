Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $75.30. 17,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,250. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

