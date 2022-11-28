Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 226,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,482. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.